Reward offered for information in Inglewood-area hit-and-run crash that killed 70-year-old man

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information in an Inglewood-area hit-and-run crash that left a 70-year-old man dead last month.

The crash occurred about 9:35 p.m. as the victim was crossing the street at a marked crosswalk at Manchester and Van Ness avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The location is at the border with the city of Inglewood, and the crash is being investigated by the LAPD.

A vehicle heading east on Manchester turned left onto Van Ness and crashed into the victim, causing him to hit the roadway. Video released by LAPD on Thursday showed the driver did not have his headlights on at the time of the crash.

After the collision, police said the driver got out of the truck, checked on the victim, but got back into the vehicle and took off heading north on Van Ness.

Other vehicles who went into that intersection after the crash could be seen avoiding the victim who lay motionless on the ground, the video showed.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. He was identified Thursday as Adolf Lyons.

Det. Ryan Moreno said Lyons did “everything right,” in crossing at the crosswalk at the appropriate time.

Just before the crash, the unidentified driver stopped at a nearby Rally’s to get some food, surveillance video showed, but he did not use a credit or debit card to pay.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model black Chevrolet pickup that is lifted with oversized tires and rims. The driver is described only as being a man between 20 and 30 years old.

Family members who gathered at a news conference announcing the reward Thursday said Lyons served his country in the army and worked as an engineer for the state.

“I would say to that driver to search their conscience and realize what kind of grief that this has put our family in and turn themselves in,” the victim’s brother, Rod Lyons, said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Lopez Del Haro and/or Detective Flannery, at 323-421-2500.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated what time the driver stopped at a restaurant. The post has been updated.