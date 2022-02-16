Reward offered for information in September murder of Chinatown property manager

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the September murder of Michael Lam.

On the night of September 3, 2021, LAPD officers responded to the 900 block of Centennial Street for a report of a battery that had just occurred. When officers arrived on scene they learned that a man was taken to the hospital by L.A. Fire personnel for treatment of blunt force trauma.

Police later learned that the man, identified as 59-year-old Michael Lam, died at the hospital from his injuries.

Detectives learned that Lam was the property manager of the apartment complex where he was attacked. Investigators believe Lam was involved in some sort of argument that got physical which led to his injuries.

The Los Angeles Police Department has obtained a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Lam’s attacker.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-527-3247 or visit the L.A. Crime Stoppers website.