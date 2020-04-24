Reward offered in deadly shooting of Rubidoux man outside Riverside hotel

Homicide victim Grant Leggette Sr., 57, of Rubidoux, pictured in an undated photo provided by the Riverside Police Department on Aprli 24, 2020.

Riverside city officials authorized a $10,000 reward this week in connection with the fatal shooting of a 57-year-old Rubidoux man as he walked to his car following an event at a hotel in February.

Grant Leggette Sr. was shot to death shortly before 11 p.m. on Feb. 14 outside the Marriot Hotel, 3400 Market Street, according to the Riverside Police Department. His killer or killers remain at large.

“Mr. Leggette Sr. was an elder member of the Life Church of God in Christ,” police said in a written statement. “He was very family-oriented and known as the local handyman within his neighborhood and church community.

“Grant was a wonderful husband, father, and a great son to his mother and family,” his wife, Betty Leggette, said in the statement. “He would always go above and beyond for anyone, and we will miss him dearly. Our hope is that someone comes forward with information to help bring us closure.”

The reward was authorized by the Riverside City Council during Tuesday’s meeting.

Police said Grant Leggette was shot multiple times while walking to his car after attending an event at the hotel. He was taken to a hospital, but could not be saved.

No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Riverside police Detective Adtrian Tillett at 951-353-7105, or Detective Karla Beler at 951-353-7138.

