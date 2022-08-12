Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year.

The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the event was taking place nearby around 1 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2021.

That’s when an unknown suspect walked up to the front passenger door of their vehicle and shot both men at close range through the window , according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Menchaca and Orozco were shot multiple times and died from their wounds.

No suspect description was available and Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.

“We have no reason to believe either victim in this case was a member of a gang or had any affiliation with any gangs,” Sgt. Michael Austin said during a news conference to announce the reward Friday.

Surveillance video found in the area was of poor quality and not of any help to investigators, who believe 200 to 300 people were at the event.

Austin hopes the reward will bring some of those witnesses forward with new information

Family members of the victims also attended the news conference and pleaded for the public’s help in finding the killers.

The $20,000 reward was offered in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the shooting deaths.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.