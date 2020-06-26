Reward offered in search for man who vanished from Thousand Oaks Christmas tree farm

Investigators served a warrant at a Thousand Oaks ranch Thursday in search of a man who disappeared almost a year ago, and who they now believe is the victim of foul play.

Adrian Figueroa is seen in an undated photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Adrian Figueroa was reported missing in January, but detectives have since learned he hasn’t been seen since last July, Ventura County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Figueroa lived in a recreational vehicle on a sprawling property that includes a Christmas tree farm on the 1500 block of Pederson Road. He was last seen at the ranch, deputies said.

On Thursday, a team of investigators combed through the property using heavy equipment and cadaver dogs. They did not say whether any evidence was found.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help, and a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and charges in the case.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Aaron Grass at 805-384-4726. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477.

