A $50,000 reward is being offered for information in an attempted robbery and shooting in the West Hollywood area that left the victim wounded last April.

The incident occurred around 2:35 a.m. April 16, 2022, when the victim was followed from the Hyde Sunset club to his vehicle parked in the 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two men are being sought in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting that occurred in the West Hollywood area in April 2022. (LAPD)

As the victim stood next to a vehicle, two suspects approached him while armed with guns.

The men tried to rob the victim and one shot him, police said.

No property was taken, and the assailants got away in a vehicle described as a 2004-2012 BMW 3-Series that is either black or dark-colored.

The car had 5-spoke wheels, no front license plate and possible damage or malfunction to the passenger side tail light, police said.

A similar vehicle as one used in an April 2022 attempted robbery and shooting is seen in a photo released by the LAPD on Aug. 3, 2023.

The case is being investigated by the LAPD’s elite Robbery Homicide division.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Detectives Dupree or Casalicchio at 213 486-6890.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.