The thieves crashed through the front of the jewelry store with a car and began smashing display cases. July 1, 2023. (La Verne Police)

A $20,000 reward is being offered for the suspects who escaped with $300,000 worth of jewelry after a smash-and-grab robbery in La Verne.

The break-in took place on July 1 when four men crashed through the entrance of Rodeo Jewelers on the 1500 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:16 p.m.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered by the La Verne City Council and another $10,000 is being offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, totaling $20,000 for information leading to the suspects’ arrest and conviction.

Security video captured a white sedan smashing through the front glass doors as four men hopped out. Armed with hammers, the thieves shattered display cases while grabbing handfuls of jewelry luxury watches before loading them into large bags.

As the store owner confronts the suspects, one thief is seen picking up a chair and knocking the owner in the head twice.

The boarded up front doors and windows of Rodeo Jewelers in La Verne, California after thieves crashed into the glass entryway on July 1, 2023. (KTLA)

The exterior of Rodeo Jewelers in La Verne, California. (KTLA)

The thieves escaped with about $300,000 dollars worth of jewelry, according to the store owner.

The suspects then hopped over the crashed vehicle to exit the store before speeding away in another getaway car in the parking lot.

The getaway car is described as a 2013-1025 black Nissan Altima sedan with custom black and chrome rims. The victim said the car had been casing the store prior to the break-in.

“They executed this crime in a movie-like fashion,” said La Verne police. “It tells me that they’re most likely experienced at this. They have some direction from somebody and we believe it’s some kind of organized theft ring.”

“It’s so blatant now,” said resident George Bush, the store owner’s friend. “They just, in the middle of the day can do this. It makes me feel scared.”

Bush said the jeweler had also been targeted before.

“Someone’s got to put an end to it somehow, some way,” Bush said.

“This family-owned business was hit hard and deserves our support,” said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “I am hopeful this reward will encourage anyone with information to reach out so we can put a stop to individuals engaging in criminal behavior and hold them accountable.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the La Verne Police Department Detective Bureau at 909-457-6541, or detectives@lvpd.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stopper at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.