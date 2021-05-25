Reward to double in search for gunman who killed 6-year-old boy in 55 Fwy road rage incident

A cash reward in the search for a gunman who killed a 6-year-old boy during an apparent road rage incident last week along the 55 Freeway in Orange will be doubled Tuesday.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner plans to announce an additional $50,000 will be added to the $50,000 reward already being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person who fatally shot Aiden Leos as he sat in a booster seat in his mother’s car.

The shooting occurred about 8 a.m. last Friday as Leos was being driven to kindergarten by his mother Joanna Cloonan.

Cloonan says a vehicle, possibly a white Volkswagon station wagon, cut her off in the carpool lane of the 55 Freeway near Chapman Avenue. Relatives told KTLA she then made a gesture at the other car.

“As I started to merge away from them, I heard a really loud noise,” Cloonan told ABC News. “And my son said, ‘Ow,’ and I had to pull over. And he got shot.”

Cloonan called 911 as soon as she realized her son had been shot. Aiden was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“He was beautiful and he was kind and he was precious, and you killed him for no reason,” Cloonan said. “I want to find them and I want there to be justice to be served for my son.”

Wagner hopes that increasing the reward money will send a strong message to the community that safety is paramount. A press conference is planned for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A GoFundMe account to help the family with money to offer as a reward has already received more than $200,000 in donations.

The California Highway Patrol is asking anyone who was on the 55 Freeway near the 22 Freeway and Chapman Avenue between 7:15 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. on May 21 check for dashcam or cellphone video.

Anyone with information that can identify the killer is asked to call CHP investigators at 714-567-6000.