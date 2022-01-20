Rewards offered for info in 3 separate Jefferson Park hit-and-run crashes that left 1 victim dead

Rewards are being offered for information in three separate hit-and-run crashes in Jefferson Park that seriously injured two victims and left another one dead.

The first crash occurred Jan. 5, when 46-year-old Nallely Oregel was walking her dog on 4th Avenue at 30th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A silver mid-sized SUV that was speeding, lost control and ran off the roadway, eventually crashing into Oregel and her dog as they walked on the sidewalk. The victim was severely injured, police said.

On Jan. 7, 25-year-old Giovanny Castro was riding a scooter south on Western Avenue and 29th Street when he was struck from behind by a gray car that was also speeding.

Then, on the evening of Jan. 11, Luis Alberto Martinez was walking east on westbound lanes of Jefferson Boulevard near parked cars when he was struck by a maroon Chevy Trailblazer heading west.

“The force of the collision caused Mr. Martinez to be thrown into a parked vehicle,” LAPD said in a community alert. He was taken to a hospital with massive head trauma and was on life support until he died, authorities explained.

Martinez was described as a father of three.

“We deserve justice, for my mother in-law, for our family,” Jasmen Otero, the victim’s family member, said during a news conference Thursday. “It wasn’t fair for him to lose his life like this.”

In all three cases the drivers failed to stop and help the victims.

Investigators obtained surveillance video of each of the crashes and the cases remain under investigation. On Thursday, they released video and photos of the vehicles involved in the incidents.

Separate $25,000 rewards are being offered for any information that leads to the identity, arrest and conviction of the people involved in each case. The reward was doubled in the case involving Martinez.

Anyone with information about any of the cases can call Detective Ryan Moreno or Detective Mike Flannery at 323-421-2500.