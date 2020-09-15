Rewards reach $20,000 in search for gunman who killed 10-year-old boy in La Puente

Authorities announced a second $10,000 reward Tuesday in their search for the gunman who killed 10-year-old Enrique Sebastian Falcon as he rode in a family vehicle in La Puente in May.

The $10,000 will be combined with a reward that was issued in July, bringing the total amount for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible to $20,000.

A sketch of the gunman was released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 15, 2020.

A composite sketch of the suspect was also released during Tuesday’s news conference.

Family members and law enforcement asked the public to come forward with any new information about Falcon’s killing.

“My son is missed. We all miss him and we just want justice,” mother Adriana Falcon said as she fought back tears.

Falcon was riding with his brother in the backseat of a vehicle when shots were fired about 9:15 p.m. May 17 near the intersection of Hacienda Boulevard and Amar Road.

Falcon’s step-father drove about a mile from the shooting scene to get out of the way of any further gunfire. The boy’s mother was also in the vehicle.

Falcon, who had been struck by the gunfire, died after emergency crews rushed him to a local hospital.

Investigators determined the shots came from another vehicle that pulled up alongside the family’s car. The vehicle has only been described as a dark-colored sedan.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family following Falcon’s death. Family members said the 10-year-old boy, who liked to go by his middle name of Sebastian, was an active child who loved to play with dogs.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477.

Sebastian Falcon is seen in a photo posted to a GoFundMe account.