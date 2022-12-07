A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle appears in an image posted on the agency’s website in April 2019.

A 25-year-old Rialto man has been arrested and faces numerous felony charges after allegedly torturing, raping and stabbing his estranged girlfriend.

According to a news release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, deputies at the Fontana Station responded to calls for service at Arrowhead Regional Medical center on Dec. 2, at around 9:30 a.m.

They spoke with a female victim who had sustained severe injuries to her face and upper body from what authorities referred to as a “domestic violence related assault.”

During their investigation, deputies learned that the suspect, Anthony Edgar Radillo, the woman’s ex-boyfriend took her to a secluded area in Lytle Creek where he beat, raped and stabbed her multiple times in the face and body.

Afraid that he would kill her, the victim told deputies that she pleaded with Radillo for her life and convinced him to take her to a Walmart in Rialto where she could get medical supplies for her injuries. Radillo, according to the release, reluctantly complied.

At the Walmart, the woman ran inside and called 911. Radillo, however, fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The victim was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

An arrest warrant was issued for Radillo, who was already on felony probation for domestic violence. Detectives also learned that the suspect was homeless and living in his vehicle in the Rialto area.

Radillo’s unoccupied vehicle was located in Fontana, and detectives were able to take him into custody without incident inside a nearby building.

The 25-year-old was booked at the West Valley Detention Center without bail and faces numerous felony charges, including false imprisonment, rape by force, assault with a deadly weapon and probation violation.

Authorities did not provide any additional details on the condition of the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident was urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station. Anonymous tips can be made on the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or online at WeTip.