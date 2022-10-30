A Rialto man was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies early Sunday morning after he allegedly shot his roommate during a dispute.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue in unincorporated San Bernardino County near Rialto.

Dispatchers received a call from a 29-year-old man who said he was shot by his roommate, 62-year-old Ross Baker.

Deputies from the Fontana station responded to the scene and found the victim in a neighbor’s driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim told law enforcement that Baker was still inside the home and was armed with a firearm.

Deputies surrounded the home and Baker eventually surrendered without incident.

After he was taken into custody, a search warrant was issued and investigators searched the home where the two men lived.

During the search, deputies located a firearm that was believed to have been used in the shooting. Detectives said the gun appears to have been stolen out of Ontario.

Deputies also recovered more than a pound of methamphetamine and around $37,000 in cash, which is suspected to be from the sale of the narcotics. Detectives also located the bullet that hit the victim and other evidence from the shooting.

Baker, who is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm, was taken to jail where he awaits charges for attempted murder, as well as illegal drugs and firearms charges.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at 909-356-6767. Anonymous tips can be submitted at wetip.com.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and was released later in the day.