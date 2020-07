Michael Neazer of Rialto died just days after his wife learned she was expecting their first child. A vigil is being held at 7 p.m. Saturday at All Nations Worship Assembly Church in San Bernardino.

Donations to Neazer’s wife and family can be made to this GoFundMe page.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 17, 2020.