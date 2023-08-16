A Rialto man was arrested Wednesday for killing another man in a hit-and-run before a Rialto Police officer also ran over the victim’s body.

Bryan Perez, 23, was arrested after police allegedly connected his 2003 Ford Explorer to Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run, the RPD said in a press release.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., an RPD officer drove over an object in the roadway of the 800 block of Rialto Avenue east of Spruce Street.

That object was the body of 37-year-old DeAngelo Banks of Fontana, who had previously been hit by at least one car and killed, according to the RPD.

Surveillance footage from nearby properties helped police identify a “vehicle of interest” in the collision, and when Perez got into that vehicle on Wednesday, police said they pulled him over.

“Perez was found to be unlicensed and subsequently interviewed and arrested for being the driver that struck and killed DeAngelo Banks on August 13th,” the release said. “Evidence was found substantiating the Ford Expedition being involved in the hit-and-run fatal collision.”

Perez faces a charge of hit-and-run causing injury or death, and he is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bail.

He is due to appear in Rancho Cucamonga Superior Court on Thursday.