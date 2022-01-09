Rialto police fatally shoot man armed with ‘large bloody knife’

Rialto Police Department officers shot and killed a blood-covered man who charged them with a knife Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police received calls about a man “armed with a knife and whose hands were covered in blood” at about 1:10 p.m., police said in a release.

Officers found the man in the 100 block of East Valley Boulevard, where he had entered a gas station “while employees and patrons hid,” the release added.

When officers arrived, the man charged the officers with “a large bloody knife, at which time officers opened fire, striking the suspect,” police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

“The gas station employees and patrons were unharmed and there were no other injuries associated with this incident,” police said.

Police did not disclose the origin of the blood on the man’s hands and knife, nor did they reveal the identities of the officers who opened fire.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Detective Owenn Domon or Sgt. Michael Warrick at 909-387-3506.

To submit information anonymously, call 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.