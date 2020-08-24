Rialto school district suspends online learning as it investigates malware attack

The Rialto Unified School District announced Sunday it will suspend online learning while it investigates the scope of a recent malware attack on the district’s computer system.
Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 24, 2020.
