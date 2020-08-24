Rialto school district suspends online learning as it investigates malware attack

Sunday was Kobe Bryant’s birthday and he would have been 42, but he died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash along with daughter Gianna and seven others, leaving a giant hole in Lakers nation that the 2019-20 team has been reflecting on and carrying with them in the Western Conference playoffs.

When the Lakers take the court for Game 4 on Monday, they plan on wearing the Black Mamba uniforms against the Portland Trail Blazers as another way to recognize Bryant.