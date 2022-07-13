A woman from Rialto was pronounced dead early Monday morning after she was found in the parking lot of an abandoned mall in San Bernardino suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Velma Jean Davis, 60, of Rialto shown in this undated photo provided by the San Bernardino Police Department

San Bernardino police say 60-year-old Velma Jean Davis was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Carousel Mall around 3:55 a.m.

Paramedics treated Davis on scene, but she was later pronounced deceased.

The manner of death is believed to have been murder, police said.

Riverside police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and ask anyone with information to come forward.

Those with information can contact Detective N. Alvarez at 909-388-4851 or Sergeant J. Plummer at 909-388-5613. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at wetip.com.