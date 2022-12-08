A Rialto woman is behind bars after she allegedly attempted to run parole agents off the road in Adelanto after they arrested her boyfriend.

The woman, 28-year-old Alyssa Veronica Rosas, began following the agents in her car after they took her boyfriend, who was not identified, into custody at his Adelanto home on Wednesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 12:45 p.m. near U.S. Highway 395 and Mojave Drive, Rosas tried to hit the agents’ vehicle and run them off the road, though they “were able to evade her and park where they could not be seen,” the release said.

Rosas was later found still driving in the area by deputies, and she was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and an outstanding warrant. Jail records show that she faces an additional burglary charge.

She is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center, and she is due to appear in court on Thursday and again on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Delano at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.