Rick Caruso on potential run to become L.A. mayor: ‘It’s something I’m considering’

Rick Caruso, the real estate developer behind major shopping destinations in L.A. County like The Grove and The Americana, told KTLA on Monday that he’s weighing a potential run to become the city’s next mayor.

“I’m being encouraged to do it, asked to do it, I’m having conversations about it and I’m thinking about it,” Caruso said. “I love this city, there’s no doubt about it. There’s a lot of ways I can help the city and I try to — to do my best — so it’s something I’m considering.”

Caruso, who has expressed interest in the past about running for mayor, added that he’ll make the decision “at the right time.” He did not provide a time frame for when that would happen.

The mall mogul’s comments come a couple weeks after President Joe Biden nominated Mayor Eric Garcetti to become the U.S.’s next ambassador to India.

If confirmed by the Senate, the two-term mayor’s departure would leave the position open ahead of the 2022 election. In the event that happens, the L.A. City Council has the power, under the City Charter, to appoint an interim mayor for the remainder of Garcetti’s term. Another option is that City Council President Nury Martinez could act as mayor until a successor is appointed.

Caruso still has some time left to decide whether to run for mayor, as the primary election isn’t until June 7, 2022. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.