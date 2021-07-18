Rick “Rockin’ Fig” Fignetti, the sound of surfing and beloved Huntington Beach surf shop owner, dies at 64

The owner of what some would say is one of the last hardcore surf shops in California has passed away.

Rick “Rockin’ Fig” Fignetti, the beloved surf shop owner of Rockin’ Fig Surf Headquarters on Main Street in Huntington Beach, died on Friday, July 16, of a heart attack. He was 64.

Known for his signature thick glasses, long wavy hair and goatee, Fignetti made an indelible mark on the surfing community as a surfer, U.S. Open of Surfing announcer and the voice of the local radio station KROQ’s surf report for decades.

From 1984 to 2010, surfers throughout southern California woke up to Fignetti’s voice reporting the surf conditions on KROQ, and his name was even chiseled into the stone in the Surfers’ Hall of Fame at the corner of Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

A 10-time West Coast Surfing Champion and two-time national champion, Fignetti was usually seen surfing the Huntington Beach Pier most mornings before his death, his friends say.

“Fig was actually a United States champion in the senior age group in surfing divisions. A lot of guys wanted to beat him, but he was just that foxy kind of guy that’s just sneaking away, getting the waves around guys,” Mike Downey, a longtime friend of Fignetti, said. “He was always into giving…He passed on a lot of knowledge to a lot of different people and myself.”