Rick Singer’s employee to plead guilty to racketeering in college admissions scandal

William “Rick” Singer leaves Boston Federal Court after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of justice on March 12, 2019. (Scott Eisen / Getty Images)

A woman employed by William “Rick” Singer, the Newport Beach consultant at the heart of the college admissions scandal, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to commit racketeering.

In a deal with the government unsealed on Friday, the woman, Mikaela Sanford, acknowledged that she helped fabricate profiles that depicted the children of Singer’s wealthy clients as decorated athletes and took online courses on their behalf.

Federal prosecutors in Boston agreed to recommend a sentence at the low end of a range that calls for 15 to 21 months in prison. In reducing the guideline range by several points, they described Sanford as “a minor participant” in the conspiracy. Her attorney, Oscar Cruz, declined to comment.

Sanford also agreed to forfeit $67,000, the amount that prosecutors said she gained from Singer’s scheme.

