Rider ejected from electric scooter after being struck by hit-and-run driver: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a felony hit-and-run suspect.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, a gray Toyota Camry traveling westbound on Rochester Avenue negotiated a left turn onto southbound Federal Avenue, the LAPD said in a news release. The vehicle then collided with an electric scooter traveling southbound on Federal.

“The rider was ejected from the scooter and collided with the roadway,” police said.

The driver of the Toyota Camry failed to stop, identify themselves or render aid as required by law.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local area hospital, where the person is in serious but stable condition.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” the LAPD said in a statement.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension and conviction, or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222 in reference to LAPD report number 21-08-15306. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.