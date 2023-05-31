A rider who apparently suffered a panic attack jumped out of a log while on the Splash Mountain ride just days before it was set to be closed at Disneyland.

The video posted Monday night and shared with KTLA by @fatimamusic786 shows an unidentified rider walking down the ride platform after exiting one of the passenger carrying logs.

A voice can be heard asking the person what they were doing.

“I can’t. I’m seriously having a panic attack,” the person on the platform says.

The person, who did not appear to be injured, was then seen walking down some stairs and exiting the platform.

“Can you do that?” a person in the video be heard saying

“She just did,” another voice responds.

After 34 years, the ride closed Wednesday to be reimagined as “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.”