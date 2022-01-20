Rider on allegedly stolen motorcycle killed in violent West Hills crash

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car while being monitored by police in West Hills on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The motorcycle had been reported stolen in the San Fernando Valley, and an LAPD helicopter began tracking the two-wheeler after spotting it around 1 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

Officers did not initiate a pursuit on the ground, however, due to the high speeds the motorcycle reached, Lomeli told KTLA. Police did not indicate how fast the motorcycle was traveling.

Around 1:15 p.m., the motorcycle slammed into a car in the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Fallbrook Avenue, LAPD said.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. The person’s body could be seen covered in a white sheet on a sidewalk in front of a nearby business, dozens of feet from the crash site, Sky5 video showed.

Authorities have not released any information on the rider, including an age or gender.

Two people in the vehicle were injured and transported by ambulance, according to the aerial footage. Their conditions were not immediately known, but one person appeared to be conscious and talking while being wheeled away from the wrecked car.

Video captured the aftermath of the violent crash, with the mangled motorcycle visible in the crosswalk next to a maroon sedan that had sustained major front-end damage.

Police vehicles blocked off Roscoe and Fallbrook while authorities investigated the deadly incident.

No further details were immediately released.