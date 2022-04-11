Metrolink is helping Southern California commuters go green on Earth Day by offering free rides.

People will be able to board a Metrolink train at any station throughout the six-county area without a ticket on April 22. This includes: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and North San Diego counties, according to the agency.

“Taking the train for free this Earth Day is a win for both riders and the environment,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. “With free rides and a new expanded schedule to get everyone where they want to go, we hope people will make a little change in their travel routine to have a larger impact for air quality in southern California.”

The Earth Day deal doesn’t just cover train rides, but also covers Metrolink buses and shared bikes.