Riders stuck on the Silver Bullet roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm on May 26, 2023. (Cititzen)

A group of riders were stuck after a rollercoaster at Knott’s Berry Farm stalled on Friday night.

Citizen video captured riders’ feet dangling on the tall lift hill of the Silver Bullet coaster as they ascended toward the first drop.

Park crew members responded to the area and were seen climbing toward the trapped guests while they remained strapped into their seats.

Silver Bullet is an inverted suspension coaster that opened in 2004 and has since become one of the park’s marquee attractions.

Due to the coaster’s many high-thrill elements such as corkscrews, cobra rolls, zero-g rolls and vertical loops, all riders are strapped in with over-the-shoulder restraints.

Video captured guests looking on as park workers attended to the coaster train. It’s unclear what initially caused the ride to stall.

No injuries were reported so far.