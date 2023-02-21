Suspect Kyle Cook, 28, in a February 2023 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A rideshare driver may face charges for the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Los Angeles County.

Kyle Jon Cook, 28, was arrested on Feb. 14, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. LASD is investigating allegations that Cook sexually assaulted a woman while working as a rideshare driver in Malibu.

“Based on the nature of the allegations and Mr. Cook’s access to rideshare participants, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims,” the sheriff’s department said. “Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.”

Cook is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 154 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

His vehicle is a 2022 white-colored Nissan Versa sedan, officials said.

Kyle Cook’s vehicle in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Cook has been released from custody pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.