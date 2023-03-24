A rideshare driver was allegedly shot and killed in Lynwood on March 24, 2023. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two men accused of killing a rideshare driver and taking his vehicle in Lynwood early Friday morning.

The driver, a Lynwood resident in his 30s, was shot in the upper torso at around 1:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Imperial Highway, the LASD said in a news release.

Investigators learned the man, who was pronounced dead in the parking lot of what footage at the scene shows to be a 7-Eleven, had been working as a rideshare driver and had stopped in a parking lot, where he and his two passengers became “involved in a physical altercation,” authorities said.

One passenger then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the driver before the two passengers fled in the rideshare vehicle, which was found abandoned a short distance away.

The two attackers remain at large, and anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.