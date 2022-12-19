Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are warning rideshare drivers of a scam targeting their bank accounts after customers ask to borrow their phone.

According to police, one rideshare driver fell victim to the scam on Oct. 24, after responding to a suspect’s request for a ride in the Hollywood area.

After the suspect entered the vehicle, he asked to use the driver’s phone to change his ride destination.

“When the suspect obtained the victim’s phone, he accessed the victim’s bank application and transferred money into his own account,” authorities said in a news release. “The suspect then erased the driver’s bank application, canceled the ride, returned the phone to the victim and exited the vehicle.”

Police in El Monte are investigating a similar incident that occurred in late November.

Authorities said drivers should always maintain control of their cellular phone and consider a stranger’s motivation when asking to use or borrow the device.