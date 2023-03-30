Former Los Angeles County supervisor and Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas has been convicted of seven charges.

Ridley-Thomas, 68, was convicted of conspiracy, bribery, honest services mail fraud and four counts of honest services wire fraud, said Ciaran McEvoy with United States Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California

Ridley-Thomas was acquitted of 12 other charges, McEvoy added.

The allegations stemmed from Ridley-Thomas’s dealings with Marilyn Flynn, former dean of USC’s social work program, which gave Ridley-Thomas’s son Sebastian a job and a scholarship, among other benefits. In exchange, Ridley-Thomas voted on several measures related to the social work program while he was a county supervisor.

At the time, Sebastian Ridley-Thomas was preparing to step down from the state Assembly while he was under investigation for sexual harassment, a change he claimed was for health reasons.

Flynn pleaded guilty last year to bribery.

