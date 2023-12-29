It’s almost time to usher in the New Year and Southern California will be filled to the brim with various events and parties to welcome in 2024.

Here is a list of a few events taking place across the Southland for those who want to start 2024 off with a bang.

Gloria Molina Grand Park’s NYELA

Described as the “West Coast’s largest Free New Year’s Eve event,” guests can dance their way into the New Year with two music stages while enjoying food, immersive art installation experiences, and various family-friendly activities. The free event starts at 8 p.m. More information can be found on its Eventbrite page.

L.A. Zoo Lights Family New Year’s Eve

The whole family can enjoy a New Year’s Eve celebration without staying awake until midnight. The Los Angeles Zoo will host a New Year’s Eve event complete with dancing, express entry into the L.A. Zoo Lights displays and a live broadcast of the ball dropping in Times Square. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $90 for adults and $75 for children ages 2 through 17.

More information about the event can be found here.

WWE Holiday Tour

Wrestling fans can usher in the New Year at the Kia Forum as it hosts the WWE Holiday Tour. Fans can see wrestling stars like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch battle it out in a smackdown match on Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the event begin at $32.

EVE at Universal Studios Hollywood

Theme park fans can celebrate the New Year at the “Entertainment Capital of LA,” where the party doesn’t stop until 2 a.m. With an admission ticket, visitors can enjoy a midnight countdown celebration with fireworks, photo opportunities, dancing and more.

Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm will also host New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Fireworks on the Waterfront

The sky in Long Beach will be illuminated with two free fireworks displays — one beginning at 9 p.m. and the other at midnight. Guests can visit local shops, bars, restaurants, or the Queen Mary for an adult-only party.

Fullerton’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

The city of Fullerton will once again host its free, family-friendly New Year’s Eve event in downtown Fullerton. The event will have food, music, kids’ games, and a fireworks display at midnight.