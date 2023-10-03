Californians will have a good view of the annular solar eclipse, aka a “Ring of Fire” eclipse, when it happens later this month.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon, while at its farthest point from Earth, passes between our planet and the sun.

The dazzling event causes a dark circle that partially covers the sun but leaves an orange, fiery glow around the shadowed edges of the moon.

This is set to occur on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 9:13 a.m. PST, and your ability to view the event will depend on the weather and your location.

A crowd uses handheld solar viewers and solar eclipse glasses to safely view a solar eclipse. (National Park Service)

“To see all phases of an annular eclipse, you must view it from somewhere along the path of annularity,” NASA stated.

California falls into the 70% to 80% maximum obscuration range, according to a NASA map, so residents and visitors should get a clear view depending on the weather.

“However, even with cloud cover, the eerie daytime darkness associated with eclipses is still noticeable,” NASA stated.

While the Moon will cover most of the Sun, it will never completely darken the star.

Because of this, it will not be safe to look directly at the sun, and eye protection must be worn.

NASA recommends wearing safe solar viewing glasses, described as “eclipse glasses,” or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times.