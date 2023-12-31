Authorities from eleven different law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Saturday for a massive disturbance that involved approximately 1,000 juveniles and resulted in five arrests, and the incident has prompted the mayor and police chief to reaffirm the city’s commitment to public safety.

A press release sent out by the Torrance Police Department early Sunday morning indicates that officers were on foot patrol at the mall when they observed a group of youths “engaging in disruptive behavior” around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

“As officers assisted with addressing the initial group of disruptive juveniles, additional groups continued to amass in various locations throughout the area and displayed increasingly disruptive behavior,” Torrance Police said.

A disturbance involving a large crowd of juveniles shut down streets around the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Dec. 30, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

During the chaos, an officer with the Torrance Police Department was injured, which prompted the department to call for a large contingent of neighboring law enforcement agencies for assistance, which included:

Los Angeles Police Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Inglewood Police Department

Hawthorne Police Department

Gardena Police Department

El Segundo Police Department

Palos Verdes Estates Police Department

Culver City Police Department

Manhattan Beach Police Department

Hermosa Beach Police Department

Redondo Beach Police Department

In addition, a helicopter with the LAPD’s Air Support Division was deployed to assist officers on the ground.

“Ultimately, a skirmish line was formed [and] the juveniles were given a dispersal order,” TPD said. “They were directed off the mall property and away from surrounding businesses.”

While the youths were being ordered to leave, officers responded to 34 different businesses where additional groups had gathered and “needed to be removed.”

“During this incident, [officials] learned there were two injuries,” police confirmed. “One juvenile suffered a minor injury, and one Torrance police officer suffered a minor injury.”

Both were treated and released at the scene.

A total of five youths – three females and two males – were arrested. No looting or major vandalism was reported, although several 911 calls regarding juveniles indiscriminately throwing bottles were made.

A disturbance involving a large crowd of juveniles shut down streets around the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Dec. 30, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The incident prompted the Mayor of Torrance and the Torrance Police Chief to issue statements regarding the large disturbance, calling the issue sad and unacceptable but commending authorities for their response.

“We have entered a very sad state when youth visit our community and cause harm and havoc,” Torrance Mayor George K. Chen said. “Crimes committed by youth or adults that are pre-planned and organized to loot and destroy property are not acceptable…We can and must be better. The coordination and response from our police department and their regional partners is appreciated by our community.”

“The lawless acts we witnessed do not reflect the values of our Torrance community,” said Chief Jay Heart. “The Torrance Police Department and our regional law enforcement partners remain committed to quelling these disturbances and restoring order as quickly as possible.”

The Del Amo Fashion Center closed early on Saturday due to the disturbance.

Torrance Police Department officers will continue to patrol the mall with marked police vehicles, motor officer units and officers on foot patrol.