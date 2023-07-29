A riot that broke out at a juvenile hall in Downey led to the injury of staff members and at least one person escaping.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Probation Department, the “major disturbance” occurred at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall around 8 p.m. Friday night.

“[During the riot] youth assaulted staff, and one youth was able to exit the secure perimeter of the facility,” the L.A. County Probation Department said. “[They were] immediately apprehended by Probation Special Enforcement Operations officers. All youth are accounted for.”

Nearby residents were told to stay away from the facility and lock their windows and doors during the chaos.

No one was seriously injured, officials said.

What caused the riot is still under investigation.