Risk of stroke in young people highlighted after Hailey Bieber hospitalized

Hailey Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

From magical matrimony to sickness and health — pop superstar Justin Bieber was by his wife Hailey’s side after she was rushed to the hospital.

The model and member of Hollywood royalty posted about her scary symptoms on Instagram.

“I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms,” she wrote.

Dr. Matthew Tenser is a neurosurgeon and professor the University of Southern California. He provided context to what may have happened to the pop star’s wife.

“It sounds like if she was diagnosed with a blood clot in the brain, that sounds like they made the diagnosis of stroke,” Tenser said.

At 25 years old, that’s rare.

Tenser said only about 10 percent of stroke patients are younger than 50. The “majority of patients are between 70 and 80 years,” Tenser said.

Strokes are caused by blood clots traveling to the brain and then cutting off oxygen. At such a young age, the most common cause is usually hereditary, but secondary causes can include trauma.

“Usually, it’s associated with some sort of traumatic event like a car accident,” Tenser added.

After being admitted to the hospital, concerns were voiced about whether or not the clot was linked to COVID-19. Justin had tested positive just weeks before.

“The risk of stroke with Covid could be no increased risk or anywhere up to 6 to 8 times the risk if someone has Covid,” Tenser said. “Then it goes down after the first month or so.”

So what could cause a stroke at such an early age? It could be hereditary, but without seeing Hailey’s medical records, Tenser can’t know for sure. But he says it looks like she did everything right.

“It sounds like as soon as the symptoms started, they called 911 and she was evaluated in the hospital right away, which is exactly the right thing to do,” Tenser said.

Signs you should look out for include sudden onset symptoms of numbness on one side of the body, or vision loss on one side of the body, inability to speak, and dizziness.

A major stroke can be devastating and life-altering.

Tenser said stroke is one the leading cause of disability in the United States and it’s the fifth highest cause of death.

As for Hailey, she says it’s one of the scariest moments of her life, but that her body passed the clot on its own and she’s recovering.

“The fact that she’s home already, she’s very lucky,” Tenser said.

The neurosurgeon and professor called it a teachable moment and says it’s important to know the signs of stroke, even in younger people.