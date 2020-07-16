Rite Aid expands coronavirus testing with dozens of new locations across California

Rite Aid is doubling its coronavirus testing capacity, announcing the opening of 161 new drive-thru testing locations Thursday, including several in Southern California.

The pharmacy now operates a total of 258 test sites in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services —96 of them in California.

Anyone can get tested at the pharmacy chain’s drive-thru sites, including those without symptoms of the respiratory illness. Those interested must be at least 18 years old and have a government-issued ID card.

Appointments are required for a test, and they can be scheduled online.

The sites use self-swab nasal tests and operate 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The pharmacies can now conduct 94,000 tests weekly nationwide, according to Rite Aid. A list of locations open in Southern California can be found here.

The new testing sites come as California sees a surge in infections and heightened demand for testing. As of Thursday, California had reported 355,562 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,375 deaths statewide — the majority of them reported in Los Angeles County, according to an L.A. Times tally.

CVS pharmacies across California are also testing residents for the coronavirus at dozens of drive-thru locations. Residents 18 and older can book an appointment online.

In Los Angeles County, residents can also sign up for free coronavirus testing at drive-up or walk-in sites operated by the county online or by dialing 211.

