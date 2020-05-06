Ritz-Carlton residents in downtown L.A. resist plans to house homeless individuals amid the pandemic

With some hotels resisting plans to house the homeless through a state-run program, a Los Angeles city councilman has proposed revealing which of those businesses have received city assistance

The L.A. city council will hear the motion from Councilman Mike Bonin Wednesday but the proposal has already stirred opposition from a luxury hotel downtown. A Homeowner’s Association email addressing residents of the Ritz-Carlton expresses concerns the city may ask the building to comply since the 5-star hotel has received public assistance in the past.

“We have resisted this here on our LA LIVE campus, since the April 3rd initiative was brought before us by Governor Newsom,” the email reads.

The city of L.A. approved $270 million in public assistance over a 25-year period for the Ritz and adjoining J.W. Marriott, according to a 2018 report from the city controller’s office. The entertainment company that developed L.A. Live, the complex where the hotels located, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Ritz-Carlton, where rooms are currently listed at $569 a night, also houses 224 full-time residents, according to Art Avaness, a realtor who manages units in the building. He said the safety of these residents could be threatened if the hotel takes part in Project Roomkey, the state-run program to house the homeless.

“The biggest issue is safety — safety of our residences at the Ritz- Carlton,” Avaness said. “It’s very, very alarming and concerning because, health-wise, it jeopardizes everything for everybody.”

Project Roomkey continues to secure thousands of rooms at motels and hotels for some of California’s homeless population. Those eligible include individuals over the age of 65 or who have underlying health conditions and those who have tested positive or were exposed to the virus but do not need hospitalization. FEMA assistance will cover 75% of the program’s costs.

“Homeless Californians are incredibly vulnerable to COVID-19 and often have no option to self-isolate or social distance,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said when he announced the initiative last month.

In Los Angeles, more than 3,000 rooms have been secured as part of Project Roomkey. But there is estimated to be around 60,000 people experiencing homelessness in the city.

“Tens of thousands of people living unsheltered on the streets of Los Angeles during a public health crisis while there are tens of thousands of vacant hotel rooms is outrageous,” Bonin wrote in his motion to require L.A. hotels to reveal what public assistance they have received.