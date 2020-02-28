Riverside 7-Eleven clerk shot and killed in apparent robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A clerk at a 7-Eleven in Riverside was shot and killed early in an apparent robbery Friday morning, authorities said.

A customer walked in to the store at a gas station in the 6600 block of Indiana Avenue about 3:20 a.m. and found the clerk on the ground with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Officers responded and pronounced the clerk dead at the scene. He was only described as being a man in his 30s.

Railsback said investigators are looking into whether the incident is related to two armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Moreno Valley and Perris.

No one was hurt in those robberies, which happened within hours of the fatal shooting in Riverside, according to police.

No description of the gunman was immediately available, but Railsback said officers were trying to obtain surveillance video from the store and from nearby businesses.

It's unclear how long the clerk had been left suffering from his wounds before the customer discovered him.

No further details were immediately available.