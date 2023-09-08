The city of Riverside was awarded $27 million in Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities, or AHSC, funds that will go toward building a 150-unit Mulberry Gardens Family Apartments project.

Among 21 applicants for the funds, Mulberry Gardens Family Apartments was the only project in the Inland area to receive funding, according to a Riverside city news release.

“Our state is in great need of affordable housing, so it is a testament to our staff’s efforts that this project was the only one in the Inland region to receive funding,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. “Riverside competed on the statewide stage and came away a winner.”

More than $757 million in AHSC funds will pay for 2,552 homes throughout California, in addition to walkways, bikeways, crosswalks, streetlights, trees, and bus stops.

All Posts

Mulberry Gardens Family Apartments will be built near Mulberry and Holding streets in downtown Riverside, just west of Highway 91 at the old CalFire site, 2524 Mulberry Street.

The project will consist of 24 units for families at or below 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI), 91 units for families at 50% of AMI, 32 units for families at 60% of AMI, and one manager unit.

“This project will provide safe and attractive housing for families who otherwise would struggle to find a place to live at market rates,” said Mayor Pro Tem Erin Edwards, who represents the ward in which the project is located. “It is encouraging to see our city making progress on providing much-needed housing units.”