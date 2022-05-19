A local brewery is experiencing threats and loss of business after the owner was charged in connection with a deadly car crash.

Police say Ryan Wicks, owner of Wicks Brewing in Riverside, was driving drunk when his car crashed and killed 52-year-old Gary Boeldt.

The family of the victim says Wicks should have never been behind the wheel of the car and prosecutors say it wasn’t the first time the brewery owner has been accused of driving under the influence.

Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on May 19, 2022.