Students and faculty at Riverside City College were told to shelter in place Tuesday morning due to a standoff with a man carrying a knife, authorities said.
The lockdown order was issued around 9:30 a.m. and impacted the entire campus.
According to Sky5 reporter Rich Prickett, the suspect was originally barricaded on campus but fled into a wash near the football field when law enforcement arrived.
Riverside police officers and county sheriff’s deputies contacted the suspect and, as of 11:15 a.m. were preparing to send a robot into the wash, aerial footage showed.
There have been no reports of injuries or direct threats.
