Students and faculty at Riverside City College were told to shelter in place Tuesday morning due to a standoff with a man carrying a knife, authorities said.

The lockdown order was issued around 9:30 a.m. and impacted the entire campus.

According to Sky5 reporter Rich Prickett, the suspect was originally barricaded on campus but fled into a wash near the football field when law enforcement arrived.

Riverside police officers and county sheriff’s deputies contacted the suspect and, as of 11:15 a.m. were preparing to send a robot into the wash, aerial footage showed.

There have been no reports of injuries or direct threats.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.