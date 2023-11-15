Two Simi Valley residents are dead after what the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department described as a murder-suicide in Rancho Mirage Sunday afternoon.

In a news release, deputies identified Carl Ashcroft, 61, as the shooter and Kathryn Ashcroft, 55, as the victim. Their relationship to each other was not disclosed by officials.

The shooting was reported at about 2:15 p.m., and once deputies arrived to the scene on Lyon Street, they found that Carl Ashcroft, who was declared dead there.

Kathryn Ashcroft succumbed to her wounds at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Master Investigator Navarrete at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Evans at 760-836-1600.