Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department seized more than $1 million worth of marijuana products and other items during a warrant search in Jurupa Valley Thursday.

Authorities served the warrants at an illegal unlicensed dispensary on the 1700 block of Production Circle.

Deputies initially responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, several people fled, including some who were caught and detained.

Search warrants were issued and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team searched the property.

During the search, authorities recovered about 115 pounds of processed marijuana, 10 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 100 pounds of marijuana concentrate, 2,400 marijuana vapes, and 1,200 edibles.

Approximately $1 million worth of cannabis products were seized during the service of a search warrant at an unlicensed dispensary in Jurupa Valley on May 4, 2023. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

Approximately $1 million worth of cannabis products were seized during the service of a search warrant at an unlicensed dispensary in Jurupa Valley on May 4, 2023. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

Approximately $1 million worth of cannabis products were seized during the service of a search warrant at an unlicensed dispensary in Jurupa Valley on May 4, 2023. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

Approximately $1 million worth of cannabis products were seized during the service of a search warrant at an unlicensed dispensary in Jurupa Valley on May 4, 2023. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

The estimated value of the seized items was determined to be over $1 million, officials said.

Additional details were limited, but the Sheriff’s Department said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Butler at the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-955–2600.

Residents who witness illegal activity, including illegal marijuana sales, are urged to provide tips to authorities by calling the Sheriff’s Department dispatch at 951-776–1099 or the We-Tip Crime Reporting Hotline at 909-987–5005.