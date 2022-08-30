The Riverside County Board of Supervisors is celebrating the accomplishments of its Black Infant Health program. The initiative is designed to help pregnant Black women and nursing mothers cultivate a healthier lifestyle and develop positive connections with their communities.

“We’re working to ensure that every baby born in Riverside County has a happy, healthy start that will lead to success throughout their life,” said Chuck Washington, County Supervisor, in a press release.

Through a group-based approach, BIH aims to help Black mothers navigate postpartum while also allowing them to make better lifelong choices that will improve their daily lives.

“Healthy pregnancies, equitable access to healthcare services and the success of Black mothers

and their babies are significant factors when addressing ways to improve health equity within

the County,” said Kim Saruwatari, the director of Riverside County University Health System, in a press release.

BIH and the Perinatal Equity Initiative of Riverside and San Bernardino County will host the Inland Empire Perinatal Equity Provider and Community Summit. The free two-day event is open to the public. Organizers hope this event will advance health equity and quality of life for Black families in the Inland Empire.

The event will include special presentations, family resources, community-building activities, and cultural care discussions.

The event will occur at the California Baptist University’s Innovator’s Auditorium inside the Business Building on Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Sept. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents and providers who want to attend are encouraged to register online.