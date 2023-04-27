Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a person during a gunfight near Meadowbrook Wednesday night, officials said.

In a release, sheriff’s officials said a few minutes after 7 p.m., deputies spotted a person matching the description of a wanted felon leaving a residence at which the deputies were serving a warrant.

Deputies tried to pull over the person, but they failed to stop, prompting a pursuit that ended when the suspect lost control of their vehicle at Meadowbrook Avenue and Peach Street, according to the RCSO.

After the crash, the person came out of their vehicle and opened fire, prompting return fire from the deputies, officials said.

The person, who has not been identified, was struck at least one time, though officials have not said how many deputies opened fire or how many rounds were shot.

Despite medical aid, the suspect was declared dead. No deputies were injured.

The deputies involved will be put on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Riverside County District Attorney Investigator Ivan Ostarcevic or Riverside County Sheriff’s Investigator Daniel Moody at 951-955-2777.