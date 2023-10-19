A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy and a barricaded suspect traded gunfire in Thousand Palms Wednesday night, sending both of them to the hospital.

At 7:08 p.m., deputies were sent to Ramon and Robert roads to find a person accused of felony hit-and-run, the department said in a news release.

They found the driver, who was behind the wheel of a vehicle, and while attempting to detain him, a passenger in the vehicle opened fire on deputies, the department said.

Deputies returned fire, striking the shooter at least once.

After being hit, “the suspect barricaded inside the vehicle and refused to follow commands,” the release said.

A deputy was hit in the gunfire, and he was taken to a local hospital where he was in stable condition Thursday morning.

“The suspect, also struck by gunfire, was ultimately taken into custody,” officials said. “Deputies provided medical aid, and he was transported to a local hospital; he is currently in stable condition.”

The driver was ultimately arrested on that felony warrant.

The deputies involved have been put on paid administrative leave, and their names have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Riverside County District Attorney Investigator Mario Moreno 951-955-9470 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Master Investigator Martin Alfaro at 760-393-3528.