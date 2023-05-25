A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy struck and killed a pedestrian early Thursday morning in Moreno Valley, officials confirmed.

The collision happened just before 4 a.m. on Cactus Avenue between Heacock Street and Gilbert Street, and next to a U.S. Postal Service Distribution Center.

Footage from the scene showed the victim was struck near a row of trees that separate both directions of Cactus Avenue. There is no crosswalk at the location.

It is unclear if the deputy was responding to a call at the time of the collision. No information about the victim was immediately available.

California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.