An off-duty deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department died in a crash involving his motorcycle and a car Monday morning, officials confirmed.

The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Van Buren Boulevard just north of Garfield Street in Riverside where a silver sedan apparently collided with Deputy Andrew Davidson’s motorcycle.

Video from the scene shows the wreckage of the motorcycle next to a utility pole and a row of parked cars. The sedan sustained serious damage to its front passenger side.

Deputy Andrew Davidson died when his motorcycle collided with a car on Van Buren Boulevard just north of Garfield Street in Riverside around 8:30 a.m. April 24, 2023 (OC Hawk)

Deputy Andrew Davidson died when his motorcycle collided with a car on Van Buren Boulevard just north of Garfield Street in Riverside around 8:30 a.m. April 24, 2023 (OC Hawk)

Deputy Andrew Davidson died when his motorcycle collided with a car on Van Buren Boulevard just north of Garfield Street in Riverside around 8:30 a.m. April 24, 2023 (OC Hawk)

Deputy Andrew Davidson died in an off-duty crash involving his motorcycle and a sedan in Riverside. April 24, 2023. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

Davidson, who officials say joined the department in March of last year, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Deputy Andrew Davidson,” the department posted to social media.