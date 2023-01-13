A Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot in Lake Elsinore on Friday has died from his injuries, authorities confirm.

The deputy has been identified as Darnell Calhoun, 30.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon,” said the sheriff’s department.

The shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane, a residential area.

Deputy Darnell Calhoun (on right) in a photo from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting scene in Lake Elsinore, California. Jan. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Hospital where Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy was taken after being shot in Lake Elsinore on Jan. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Authorities outside hospital where Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy was taken after being shot in Lake Elsinore on Jan. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

The circumstances were not immediately released.

Calhoun was transported to a local hospital where he was originally listed in serious condition but later passed away.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Sky5 aerial footage showed a heavy police presence in the neighborhood including a Bearcat armored vehicle.

Footage also showed SWAT officers possibly speaking to or detaining additional suspects inside a home.

Lake Elsinore is located approximately 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

The shooting comes two weeks after another Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy, Isaiah Cordero, was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley. The gunman later died after a pursuit that culminated in a shootout with law enforcement.