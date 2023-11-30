Authorities are searching for a gunman who left a father dead and his young daughter hospitalized in Cathedral City.

The suspect, Gabriel Hernandez, 24, is wanted for fatally shooting Ruben Hernandez, 43, and injuring his 11-year-old daughter, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

On March 23, 2020, Gabriel and another suspect, Josue Agustin Sanchezcasas, 27, believed a person who lived in the victims’ home was responsible for the 2019 murder of their friend in La Quinta.

Sanchezcasas drove Gabriel to the victims’ home.

Gabriel stepped out of the vehicle, went up to the house and tried to get in, authorities said. When he couldn’t enter, he fired several gunshots through a metal security door.

The victims were both struck by the gunfire. Ruben was pronounced dead at the scene, while his daughter was transported to the hospital where she survived.

Victims Ruben Hernandez, 43, and his 11-year-old daughter with family members. (Hernandez Family)

Ruben and his daughter had only recently moved into the Cathedral City home with their family.

The suspects drove away from the scene and Gabriel fled to Mexico, authorities said. He has not been located and a $1 million warrant is issued for his arrest.

Sanchezcasas was arrested and found guilty of second-degree murder. He was also convicted of misdemeanor possession of drugs for sale and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. He faces anywhere from 15 years to life in prison at a Friday sentencing.

Sanchezcasas’ brother, Joel Sanchez, 22, was also arrested in connection with the case. He was found in Tijuana, Mexico and accused of helping Gabriel escape arrest and avoid prosecution.

Sanchez admitted to being an accessory to the crimes, along with possessing an unregistered firearm and a stolen firearm. He was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Gabriel was charged with one count of murder, and two counts of attempted murder. On the same day, he was also charged with the attempted shooting of another unrelated person at a different location.

The suspect, Gabriel Hernandez, 24, in a photo from the Cathedral City Police Department.

In that case, another suspect, Ethan Joshua Bravo, 23, was charged with attempted murder alongside Gabriel. His trial is expected to begin in January 2024.

“That justice was served brings peace to me and our four children,” said Ruben’s wife. “It is my hope that the other suspect who has fled from authorities will soon be found. I thank Cathedral City Police and the Riverside County District Attorney’s office for the efforts they have made in this process.”

Anyone who may know Gabriel’s whereabouts or has information on the case can call Cathedral City Police at 760-770-0300 or Commander Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488. Tips can be submitted online at cathedralcitypolice.com or by emailing tips@cathedralcity.gov.